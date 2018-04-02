Tropical Cyclone Kills at Least 4 in Fiji

At least four people were killed and one is still missing in Fiji, due to floods caused by torrential rains over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The director of the Fiji National Disaster Management Office said that the bodies of those killed were retrieved and authorities do not expect that the missing person survived.

Tropical Cyclone Josie, a category-one storm, caused severe flooding, with the northwestern town of Ba on Fiji's largest island, Viti Levu, hit the hardest.

Forecasters at the Meteorological Service warned that heavy rains would continue through Monday afternoon in Fiji and surrounding islands, as Josie moves south and southeast.