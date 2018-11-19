Finland Inspired to 'Rake America Great Again'

People in Finland are using social media to mock U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that they "spend a lot of time raking" in forests in order to prevent wildfires.

Trump said Saturday while visiting the area of the deadliest wildfire in California history that Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told him of that method when the two met last week.

In an interview published Sunday in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper, Niinisto said he only told Trump about the country's warning system and had no recollection of discussing raking.

The reaction from Finland included many people posting on Twitter with the hashtag "haravointi," Finnish for raking.

There were lots of posts rebranding Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan as "Rake America Great Again."

Some took a more creative approach to the task, employing more efficiency to cleaning the forest floor.

And from Canada, a suggestion that the whole process could be even easier.