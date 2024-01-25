Fire Breaks Out at Tehran Hospital, Iran State Media Reports

A fire Thursday prompted the evacuation of a hospital in Iran’s capital, state media reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and no casualties were reported.

The fire erupted around 7 p.m., ripping through the facade of part of Gandhi hospital in Tehran, the official IRNA news agency said.

"There was a fire at the eastern side of the Gandhi hospital, and we are evacuating," IRNA quoted the hospital's director as saying.

Firefighters were deployed to the site, and efforts were underway to contain the blaze, state TV reported.

In August, a fire in Tehran's Grand Bazaar damaged multiple shops but caused no casualties.

In June 2020, at least 19 people died in a powerful explosion caused by gas canisters that caught fire at a clinic in northern Tehran.

In January 2017, a fire at the 15-story Plasco shopping center in Tehran killed at least 22 people, including 16 firefighters.