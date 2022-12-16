Fire in France Kills 10, Including 5 Children

Ten people, including five children aged 3 to 15 years, were killed in a fire that broke out Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron about the incident.

Around 180 firefighters were at the site. The fire was extinguished, Darmanin said, adding he was heading to the site.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-story residential building. A security cordon was set up at the site, the authority of the Rhone area said.