A building fire in central Johannesburg, South Africa, killed at least 58 people and injured 43 others.

Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi released the death toll on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying search and recovery efforts were ongoing.

The fire broke out before dawn in a multi-story building that Mulaudzi said was being used as an informal settlement.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters