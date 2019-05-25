Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Fire Kills Students in Western India

  • VOA News
Firefighters work to douse flames on a building in Surat, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 24, 2019. At least 19 teenage students were killed in a fire in a four-story building, police said.

Officials in western India say at least 19 students were killed when a fire broke out Friday in a tutoring center in the city of Surat in Gujarat state.

“The students lost their life both because of the fire and jumping out of the building,” Deepak Sapthaley, a fire official, told AFP, the French news agency.

The Associated Press reports that more than a dozen students have been hospitalized, suffering from burns or suffocation.

“I’m told the youngsters were trapped in the building as the fire destroyed the staircase,” said Vijay Rupani, Gujarat’s state’s top elected official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat, said he was “extremely anguished by the fire tragedy.”

Related

The Day in Photos

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG