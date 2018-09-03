Fire Sweeps Through Brazil's National Museum

A massive fire that swept through Brazil's oldest museum is "just about under control," a spokesman for the fire department, said early Monday. Roberto Robadey said it would take another couple hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

The 200-year-old National Museum contained 20 million artifacts.

Brazilian President Michel Temer said the losses are "incalculable."

"This is a tragic day for Brazil," Temer said in a statement. "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost."

"The loss is irreparable," tweeted Sergio Sa Leitao, Brazil's minister of culture. "Culture is grieving, The country is grieving."

Robadey said, however, "We were able to remove a lot of things from inside with the help of workers of the museum."

The museum's website says the museum contained more than 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries and numerous items from Brazil's royal family.

Marina Silva, a candidate in next month's presidential election said the fire was like "a lobotomy of the Brazilian memory."

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that started after the museum closed.

Firefighters were initially thwarted in their attempt to bring the fire under control as the two closest hydrants were dry. A fire department spokesman said a truck had to be sent to get water from a nearby lake.

In addition to Brazilian artifacts, the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro housed Egyptian and Greco-Roman artifacts and the oldest human skeleton in the Americas.

It was also home to the skeleton of a dinosaur found in the Minas Gerais region.

The largest meteorite discovered in Brazil, named Bendego, and weighing 5.3 tons, also had a home a the museum.

The National Museum is part of Federal University.

"Everybody wants to be supportive now," Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, vice director of the museum, told Globo news. "We never had adequate support."

Presidential candidate Silva said on Twitter: "This was a tragedy that could be seen coming."

Museum officials said they had just completed arrangements for funding for installation of a fire prevention system in the days before the blaze.