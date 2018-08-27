First Asylum Seekers Reach Australia Since 2014

A boat carrying asylum seekers from Vietnam has arrived in Australia, the first such landing in four years.

Authorities say the vessel landed on Queensland Sunday near the Daintree Rainforest, north of the popular tourist city Cairns. Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan says about 15 of the asylum seekers have been discovered and detained since the landing.

In 2014, Australia implemented a tough immigration policy that bars any asylum seeker who tries to arrive by boat from reaching its shores. The asylum seekers are either turned back or sent to remote camps on the tiny Pacific nations of Papua New Guinea or Nauru, and are not allowed to resettle in Australia.