First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement Monday.

"Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative," the statement said. "The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

President Joe Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, 2022, but only experienced "very mild symptoms,” the White House said at the time.

At the time, Biden was fully vaccinated, including two booster shots. He was given the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

Biden then tested positive again on July 30, 2022, just a week after his first bout of the coronavirus.