First Lady Encourages Donations for Hurricane Relief

Melania Trump is urging the public to continue to donate to help the victims of recent hurricanes.

The first lady says in a new public service announcement that "your help is still needed." She directs viewers to an online list of organizations active in the disaster response and asks that they donate. Mrs. Trump accompanied President Donald Trump when he visited Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico after the hurricanes.

The couple also gave a total of $1 million to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and other organizations after Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area in late August.

The White House says the public service announcement was done in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead response agency for the storms.