Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Fitzpatrick Wins US Open

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Massachusetts.

British golfer Matt Fitzpatrick held onto a one-shot lead on the final hole Sunday to win the U.S. Open.

The victory at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts was the first major title for the 27-year-old from Sheffield, England.

He won the U.S. Amateur at the same course in 2013.

Sunday’s win netted Fitzpatrick $3.15 million.

By shooting a two-under-par 68 in the final round, including a dramatic par on the 18th hole, Fitzpatrick held off Americans Scottie Sheffler and Will Zalatoris, who tied for second place.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama finished fourth, while American Collin Morikawa and Britain’s Rory McIlroy tied for fifth place.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG