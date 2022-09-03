Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

5 Dead in Volcano Climb in Russia’s Far East

FILE - The city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is seen with the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in the background, in Russia's far east, Aug. 10, 2005.
Moscow — 

Five people climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano have died in an accident and rescuers are trying to extract two other injured climbers, Russian news reports said Saturday.

The climbers were trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, when the accident occurred about 500 meters below the 4,750-meter (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor's office of the Kamchatka region as saying.

All the climbers were Russians, the reports said. Details of the accident were not immediately known.

The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far northeast is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG