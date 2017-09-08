5 Ex-US Presidents Team Up to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims 

They may differ on policy, but agree on one thing — hurricane victims need help.

The five living former U.S. presidents — Democrats Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — have launched what they call the “One America Appeal.”

It is a joint effort to reach out to their “fellow citizens and friends around the world” to raise funds for those whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Harvey. The storm slammed into southeastern Texas last month.

All five appeared in a public service announcement called Our Friends in Texas to be broadcast during Thursday night’s National Football League telecast.

Other announcements will be broadcast all weekend as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

The five presidents say they are ready to expand their appeal to help Irma’s victims as well.

A website has been set up by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation where people can securely donate. Every penny donated will go directly to storm victims.

The web address is: OneAmericaAppeal.org