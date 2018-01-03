5 Kenyan Policemen Killed in Ambush Blamed on al-Shabab

Five Kenyan police officers are dead after their vehicle was attacked by members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group Wednesday.

Officials say three police reservists and two senior officers were killed as they were traveling in the northern county of Mandera, near the shared border with Somalia.

Al-Shabab has launched a series of attacks in Kenya since 2011, in revenge for Kenya deploying its troops in Somalia to drive them out of the capital, Mogadishu, as part of a team of African Union peacekeepers and Somali security forces.

Al-Shabab remains active in Somalia trying to overthrow the government and install a strict form of Islam. It has deployed bomb attacks against government, military and civilian targets.