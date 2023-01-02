Five Killed in India-Controlled Kashmir

Officials say at least five people were killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir in a 24-hour period.

On Sunday, four people were killed and at least five were injured after gunmen opened fire on a row of houses in the Rajouri district.

A child was killed Monday and at least four people were injured in a blast near the houses attacked on Sunday. The source of the blast was not immediately clear.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir has been hotly contested for decades by both India and Pakistan. Both claim the territory in full.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press.