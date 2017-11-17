Accessibility links

5 Killed in Kenya Post-election Violence

  • VOA News
Anti-riot police fire shots into the air to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi, Nov. 17, 2017.

At least five people were killed Friday as Kenyan police tried to disperse supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga in ongoing tensions over disputed elections.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to try to stop supporters of Odinga from reaching Nairobi's center, where the opposition leader was to give a speech.

A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is sprayed with water by police in Nairobi, Nov. 17, 2017.
Police had warned earlier this week that they would not allow Odinga, returning from speaking engagements abroad, to address supporters. Opposition lawmakers, meanwhile, encouraged people to turn out.

Police said five people were stoned to death by angry mobs after they had been caught stealing, but several witnesses said police shot them. Police denied that any live rounds had been used.

Witnesses also described protesters throwing stones at police.

"This is a reckless, insensitive and primitive response to a crisis Uhuru Kenyatta himself has created," Odinga said in a statement that condemned attacks on his supporters.

Politicians run after riot police fired tear gas to disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition upon Odinga's return to Nairobi, Nov. 17, 2017.
Odinga had just returned from speaking in the United States and Britain about Kenya's political turmoil.

The opposition leader won an unprecedented court victory overturning the result of the August 8 presidential poll and nullifying President Kenyatta's re-election amid claims of irregularities. Odinga boycotted the new vote, claiming election reforms had not been made.

Kenyatta's win in the new vote is again being challenged at the Supreme Court with claims of irregularities.

