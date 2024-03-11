Accessibility links

Five of Six Missing Skiers Found Dead in Switzerland, Police Say

FILE - Tourists take a picture in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland June 2, 2019.
Five cross-country skiers who went missing during a ski tour in Switzerland were found dead, while a search was still on for the sixth skier, police said in a statement on Monday.

The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing around Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy.

The bodies were discovered Sunday in Tete Blanche sector, police said.

The skiers were between the ages of 21 and 58, according to an earlier police statement. Five belonged to one family from the Valais canton, while a sixth person is from the canton of Fribourg.

Police did not reveal the identity of those who were found dead.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world.

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

