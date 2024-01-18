FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Pakistan Launches Missile Strikes In Iran
Pakistan launched missile strikes against what it says are terrorists inside Iran just days after Iranian strikes in Pakistan. Russia and Ukraine traded drone strikes, we get an update from Kyiv. Plus a look at reporting crises from Africa and a potential crisis facing the US presidential election.
Episodes
January 15, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Sunday Marked 100 Days Since October 7th
January 12, 2024
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - The US and UK Strike Back at Houthis
