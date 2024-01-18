Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Pakistan Launches Missile Strikes In Iran

Pakistan launched missile strikes against what it says are terrorists inside Iran just days after Iranian strikes in Pakistan. Russia and Ukraine traded drone strikes, we get an update from Kyiv. Plus a look at reporting crises from Africa and a potential crisis facing the US presidential election.

