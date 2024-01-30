FLASHPOINT IRAN: Jordan Signals Desire to Avoid Aggravating Iran After Deadly Proxy Strike on US Base

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Adam Clements, a former U.S. Army attaché to Jordan, on why that country appears to be trying to avoid antagonizing Iran in response to Iranian proxies’ deadly Jan. 28 attack on U.S. troops at a Jordanian base. Atlantic Council analyst Omer Ozkizilcik on how Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Jan. 24 visit to Turkey and meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will affect the long-running tensions between the two regional powers. Marjan Keypour, founder of Iran-focused group Alliance for Rights of All Minorities, on what is behind Iran’s growing suicide rate.