FLASHPOINT IRAN: US Faces Escalation in Iranian Proxy Attacks on Shipping, US Bases

Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Pregent on latest attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on commercial shipping and by Iran’s other proxies on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. University of Toronto international law professor Payam Akhavan on attending Dec. 10 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony for Iran’s jailed rights icon Narges Mohammadi. German parliament member Ye-One Rhie on reenergizing her campaign to free Iranian dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi after Iranian authorities re-arrested him last month.