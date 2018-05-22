Florida City Sends Alert About Power Outage, Zombies

Residents of a Florida city were alerted earlier this week about a power outage, as well as zombies.

The city of Lake Worth sent out a message on social media that read, "Power outage and zombie alert for the residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain."

The city has since apologized. City spokesman Ben Kerr later posted a Facebook message saying officials were investigating the bogus alert and that he wanted to “reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently.”

Kerr said the power was restored within 30 minutes but did not address what caused the outage.