Florida Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Miami

A pedestrian bridge installed to help Florida International University students in Miami avoid crossing a busy roadway collapsed Thursday. There were no immediate reports of injuries, although video from the scene showed cars trapped under sections of the concrete bridge.



The bridge, which was not open to pedestrians fell mid-afternoon local time, collapsing on an unknown number of civilians and cars underneath the bridge. A 950-ton section of the bridge was installed on Saturday.



This is a breaking story. Updates will be made shortly.

