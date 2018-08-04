Florida School Shooting Survivors Attend Rally at NRA Headquarters

Some survivors of one of the deadliest school shootings in American history joined a march just outside Washington on Saturday to protest National Rifle Association efforts to block gun control laws and bans on assault rifles.

The survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff members were killed on February 14, participated in the "March on NRA" at the lobbying group's national headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. The victims were allegedly killed by former fellow student Nikolas Cruz, who police said was armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Several students from Great Mills High School in a Maryland suburb near Washington said they also planned to attend the rally. Great Mills students were pushed into the national spotlight when student Austin Rollins, 17, fatally shot classmate Jaelynn Willey, 16, and injured Desmond Barnes, 14. Rollins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer.

Other anti-gun protests were planned around the country, according to the gun control advocacy group National March on NRA, which organized the events.

Protesters demanded that the Internal Revenue Service revoke the NRA's tax-exempt status, said access to downloadable blueprints for 3-D-printed guns should be prohibited, and called on lawmakers to approve tougher gun control laws.

Saturday's events were part of the "March for our Lives: Road to Change" tour, a national summer-long bus journey that honored victims of gun violence and encouraged young people to register to vote.