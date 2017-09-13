Top Dems Say Flynn left Mideast Trip off Security Clearance

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is facing new scrutiny over a June 2015 trip to the Middle East that he didn't report as part of his security clearance background check.



Two Democratic lawmakers say in a letter released Wednesday that business associates of Flynn confirmed he went on the trip. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Rep. Eliot Engel of New York also say documents they've gathered over the summer show Flynn also may have failed to disclose contacts he had with Israeli and Egyptian officials.



The trip was part of a private proposal to build nuclear power plants across the Middle East. Flynn has previously faced scrutiny over foreign contacts he didn't report to the government. Robert Kelner, an attorney for Flynn, declined comment.