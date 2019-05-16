Flynn Told of Efforts to Interfere With His Cooperation

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told the special counsel's office that people connected to the Trump administration and Congress contacted him about his cooperation with the Russia investigation.

That's according to a court filing from prosecutors Thursday that describes the extent of Flynn's cooperation with the probe.

The document says Flynn and his attorneys received communications from unidentified people connected to the administration and Congress that "could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.'' Prosecutors say Flynn provided a voicemail recording of one such communication.

Flynn is awaiting sentencing after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.