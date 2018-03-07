FOMO at SXSW: How to Conquer Fear of Missing Out in Austin

The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, starts Friday. It's grown from a grassroots event to a phenomenon that attracts 400,000 people.

For attendees, it can feel overwhelming. What's worth your time? Where's the buzz?



The latest AP Travel "Get Outta Here" podcast offers strategies for conquering FOMO (fear of missing out) at SXSW.



One approach is to let the nostalgia acts go - the former big-name bands promoting comebacks. Instead, pack your schedule with artists that have their best years ahead of them.



And you need a plan. You can't just wing it. Be ready for long lines. But have some backups. Consider less-crowded venues outside downtown. Film screenings take place at theaters all over, and up-and-coming bands play a lot of shows.