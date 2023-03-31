Food Inflation Squeezes Ramadan Charity Meals Serving Vulnerable Egyptians

Accessibility links

For Egypt, and four other nations in the Middle East-North Africa region, the holy month of Ramadan comes as food inflation has topped 60%. In Cairo, photojournalist Hamada Elrasam captures a series of charity iftars, or fast-breaking dinners for poorer worshippers hit by higher food prices. Captions by Elle Kurancid.

A daily charity iftar inside the historic Al-Azhar Mosque serves around 5,000 meals to Egyptians and international university students, in Cairo, March 29, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
With Al-Azhar Mosque's charity iftar at capacity, hundreds gather outside for free juice and dates to break their 14-hour fast, in Cairo, March 28, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
The charity iftar organizers and volunteers say menus and portion sizes are smaller this year because of Egypt's soaring food inflation, in Cairo, March 26, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
Islam, a father of three whose family has been grocers for decades, is seen in Cairo, March 28, 2023. &quot;The demand for tomatoes and potatoes is higher than other vegetables, because they&#39;re still affordable for charity iftars and vulnerable households,&quot; Islam says. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)&nbsp;
