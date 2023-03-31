For Egypt, and four other nations in the Middle East-North Africa region, the holy month of Ramadan comes as food inflation has topped 60%. In Cairo, photojournalist Hamada Elrasam captures a series of charity iftars, or fast-breaking dinners for poorer worshippers hit by higher food prices. Captions by Elle Kurancid.
Food Inflation Squeezes Ramadan Charity Meals Serving Vulnerable Egyptians
