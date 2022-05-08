For Children Who Lost a Parent, the Pandemic Pain Will Never End

1
Aidan Garza, 12, poses for a portrait at home in Converse, Texas, Feb. 27, 2022.
Aidan Garza often talks about his dad in the present tense, as if David Garza were still right across the living room, sitting in his favorite chair, calling the 12-year-old over to watch a Star Wars series.
As if he had never collapsed while out running errands on Dec. 30, 2020, in Converse, Texas.
As if he had never died of COVID, one of the now 1 million Americans to succumb to the pandemic.
"He's such a warm guy," says Aidan. "Every time I would hug him, I feel like I'm touching a cloud."
