For Children Who Lost a Parent, the Pandemic Pain Will Never End

3 Margaret Garza hugs her son Julius Garza, 14, in Converse, Texas, March 22, 2022.



Susan Hillis, the lead author of the first major modeling study to determine the numbers of children who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID, published last October in the journal for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that it is crucial that hospitals, schools and churches work together to identify families who lost a caregiver so that children can be protected from neglect and other threats.



While many look forward to the end of the pandemic, families such as Aidan and Julius's show its profound and enduring impact.



"Our 'normal' is not going to be like anyone else's, because we lost someone," said Margaret Garza, Aidan and Julius's mother.

