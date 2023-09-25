Accessibility links

Ford Reaches 'Historic' Deal with Canadian Autoworkers 

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement Sunday with Ford Motor Company.

Lana Payne, the national president of Unifor, the Canadian auto union, said, “This is an incredible deal and I know that people’s lives will change as a result of what’s here.”

Ford said the agreement is “historic.”

Under the first year of the agreement, Ford offered a 10% wage increase, followed by 2% and 3% for the second and third years.

The deal would also have new workers reach the top pay grid in four years rather than eight.

The new agreement also includes a $10,000 bonus for all permanent workers and a $4,000 for temporary workers.

In the U.S. thousands of United Auto Workers union members are striking against Stellantis, Ford and General Motors as well as 38 parts distribution centers.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected join the UAW picket line Tuesday in Michigan.

