Ford Says It Will Not Move Small Car Production from China to US

Ford says it has no plans to move production of a small car from China to the United States despite President Donald Trump's enthusiastic tweet Sunday.



"It would not be profitable to the build the Focus Active in the U.S. given an expected annual sales volume of fewer than 500,000 units," a Ford statement said.



Ford earlier announced it would not ship the cars from China to the United States because tariffs would make them too expensive, prompting a Trump tweet saying "This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs."



Ford may keep building the Focus Active in China, but won't not sell them in the United States.



Trump has imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to remedy what he calls unfair Chinese trade practices. China has retaliated and both countries threaten more tariffs.