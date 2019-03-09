Accessibility links

Forecasters Warn of Possible Tornadoes in US South

  • Associated Press
FILE - A car sits crushed by a fallen tree from a tornado as the sun rises in Beauregard, Ala., March 6, 2019. The National Weather Service The National Weather Service on March 9 issued tornado watches for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued tornado watches for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas and said those states face an ``enhanced risk'' for severe weather.

The watches came just a week after powerful twisters swept through Alabama and killed 23 people.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. The watches issued for Tennessee and Mississippi were in effect until 6 p.m. EST; for Arkansas and Louisiana, 4 p.m. EST.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center also warned of damaging winds and large hail and said via Twitter that cities at risk included Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Southaven, Miss.; and Louisville, Ky.

Forecasters said many of the affected areas were also at risk for flooding.

