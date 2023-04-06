Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia Meet as Relations Thaw

China hosted a meeting Thursday between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia as the Middle East nations work to restore ties after seven years of tensions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed steps toward reopening embassies and consulates and the official resumption of bilateral relations after agreeing to a China-brokered deal last month.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in 2016 after protesters attacked the Saudi Embassy in Tehran in response to Saudi Arabia’s execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have also been on opposite sides of the conflict in Yemen, where Iran has backed the Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.