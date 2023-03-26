Former F1 Champ Fined Nearly $1 Million for Racist, Homophobic Remarks

A former Formula One champion has been fined nearly $1 million in damages for racist and homophobic remarks about Lewis Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver.

Nelson Piquet, 70, a three-time Formula One champion, used a Brazilian racial and homophobic slur in a 2021 television interview about a crash, involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who is in a relationship with Piquet’s daughter.

Piquet’s comments went viral, and he has since apologized.

World champion Hamilton called for “archaic mindsets” to change after footage of the interview emerged.

A court statement noted that Piquet has apologized, but it also said his words “affect not only the individual rights of the victim, but the values of the entire community, and of the black population and the LGBTQIA+ community in particular.”

Judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said the nearly $1 million fine was allotted "so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia.”

Four human rights groups brought the charges to court.