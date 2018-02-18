Accessibility links

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Recovering from Surgery

  • VOA News
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering at Emory University Hospital from successful surgery Sunday to remove scar tissue from her lower intestine, The Carter Center said in a statement.

The scar tissue had formed in the area from where a cyst was removed several years ago, the statement said.

The former first lady, 90, who married President Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Ga., emerged as a driving force for mental health during his administration.

She is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

In August 2015, President Carter announced he had metastatic melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After undergoing surgery, radiation and a breakthrough treatment called immunotherapy, he was declared cancer-free in March 2016.

