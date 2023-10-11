Former Haiti Senator Pleads Guilty for Role in President's 2021 Assassination

Former Haitian Senator Joseph Joel John pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges in a U.S. court for his role in the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean country's last president, Jovenel Moise.

John, one of 11 defendants, could face life in prison at a sentencing proceeding scheduled for Dec. 19 in federal court in Miami.

John pleaded guilty to providing material support to the plot to kill Moise, including rental vehicles used by the conspirators, introductions to gangs whose support they sought and attempts to procure weapons.

According to John's statement, he was present at meetings where Moise's assassination was discussed, including one the night before the killing was carried out.

The shooting of Moise in his bedroom two years ago left a political vacuum emboldening gangs to expand their territory, becoming de facto authorities across large parts of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, many carrying out killings, kidnappings and gang rapes.

A year ago, Haiti's unelected government called for urgent help from international forces to help restore order.

The U.N. Security Council backed such a force this month but, as displaced people crowd into schools and theaters, the force has yet to materialize.

John was arrested in Jamaica and in May last year became the third man to be charged with involvement in Moise's murder.

An investigative judge in Haiti has called several high-profile politicians to appear for questioning, while the U.S. case investigates Colombian ex-soldiers, businessmen and dual Haitian-American citizens.

John was extradited to the United States from Jamaica.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kill and kidnap a person outside the United States, proving material support to carry out a violation resulting in a death, and conspiracy to provide such support.

In a separate plea agreement, the court said John could face a life sentence and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of three counts.