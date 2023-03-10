Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Faces Corruption Charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faced two charges of corruption and money laundering Friday.

He said he is innocent of the charges, which he says are politically motivated.

He is facing charges that he obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and money laundering that he deposited into the coffers of his political party, Bersatu.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the charges and has frozen Bersatu’s accounts.

Prosecutors say the 75-year-old politician will likely face a third money laundering charge.

Muhyiddin is the second former Malaysian prime minister to face corruption charges. Najib Razak is serving a 12-year sentence for a financial scandal with state investment fund 1MDB.

