Former NY City Mayor to Announce 2020 Decision by End of Month

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he's planning to decide by the end of the month whether he'll seek the presidency.

The 76-year-old businessman, one of the richest men in the world, has been openly contemplating a Democratic White House bid since late last year. In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, Bloomberg said he has "three more weeks" to announce his decision.

He also rejected a recent report suggesting he likely would not run if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race.

Bloomberg's decision comes as a handful of high-profile Democrats consider joining the 2020 race. Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke are the most prominent holdouts.