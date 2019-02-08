Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Former NY City Mayor to Announce 2020 Decision by End of Month

  • Associated Press
FILE - Potential Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company, a pin and precision component manufacturer, in Nashua, N.H., Jan. 29, 2019.

ORLANDO, FLA. — 

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he's planning to decide by the end of the month whether he'll seek the presidency.

The 76-year-old businessman, one of the richest men in the world, has been openly contemplating a Democratic White House bid since late last year. In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, Bloomberg said he has "three more weeks" to announce his decision.

He also rejected a recent report suggesting he likely would not run if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race.

Bloomberg's decision comes as a handful of high-profile Democrats consider joining the 2020 race. Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke are the most prominent holdouts.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG