Former Pakistan PM Khan Shot, Wounded at Protest March

In this photo released by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan, who was injured in a shooting incident, is seen on a stretcher after the incident, in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Nov. 3, 2022.
Islamabad — 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Thursday while he was leading his ongoing anti-government march on Islamabad.

Khan was hit by at least one bullet in his right leg, his aides said.

The attack killed at least one person and injured several others, a senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed to reporters.

Senator Faisal Javed, a close aide of Khan, is among those injured.

Details are still coming in.

