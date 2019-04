Officials in Peru say former Peruvian President Alan Garcia has died, after he shot himself as police arrived to arrest him over bribery allegations.

Garcia had been undergoing surgery at a Lima hospital on Wednesday.

He was accused of taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht during the construction of Lima's metro while he was in office from 2006 to 2011.

Garcia, who also served as president from 1985 to 1990, denied any wrongdoing.