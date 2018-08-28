Former Police Officer Convicted of Murder in Texas Teen's Death

A Dallas County jury on Tuesday found a former policeman guilty of murder for using a rifle to kill a black teenager in a car moving away from him.

The case from April 2017 in a Dallas suburb fueled a national debate about possible racial bias in U.S. policing.

Roy Oliver, 38, who is white, was fired by the Balch Springs Police Department for violating department policy a few days after he fatally shot Jordan Edwards, 15, a standout high school student and athlete. Edwards was struck in the head and died.