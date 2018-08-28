Accessibility links

Former Police Officer Convicted of Murder in Texas Teen's Death

Alongside attorneys, Odell Edwards, right, father of Jordan Edwards, 15, speaks to reporters at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, on Aug. 28, 2018, after a Dallas County jury found Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs police officer, guilty of murder in Jordan's death in April 2017.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — 

A Dallas County jury on Tuesday found a former policeman guilty of murder for using a rifle to kill a black teenager in a car moving away from him.

The case from April 2017 in a Dallas suburb fueled a national debate about possible racial bias in U.S. policing.

Defendant Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs (Texas) police officer charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, talks with his wife while the jury deliberates during his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Aug. 27, 2018. Oliver was found guilty Aug. 28.
Defendant Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs (Texas) police officer charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, talks with his wife while the jury deliberates during his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Aug. 27, 2018. Oliver was found guilty Aug. 28.

Roy Oliver, 38, who is white, was fired by the Balch Springs Police Department for violating department policy a few days after he fatally shot Jordan Edwards, 15, a standout high school student and athlete. Edwards was struck in the head and died.

