Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Home Hospice Care

The Carter Center said Saturday that former United States President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that, after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter — who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history — was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

He became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues, including an aggressive form of melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.