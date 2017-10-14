Former Soccer Star Still Leading in Liberia Presidential Election

iberia's National Election Commission said Saturday that former international soccer star George Weah was still leading the presidential election with nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted.

The commission said Weah, candidate of the Congress for Democratic Change party, had just over 39 percent of the vote and Vice President Joseph Boakai had just under 30 percent.

Charles Brumskine remained in third with almost 10 percent of the vote.

Liberians voted Tuesday at more than 5,300 polling stations to pick a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected woman president.

The race had 20 candidates in all, and observers expect a runoff election will be required. A candidate needs just over 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

The election's final results must be announced by October 25.