Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Asia

Judge: Former South Korean Leader Park Guilty of Abuse of Power, Coercion

  • Associated Press
FILE - South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, May 25, 2017.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — 

A South Korean judge says former President Park Geun-hye is guilty of abuse of power and coercion.

The verdict came as a Seoul Central District Court judge read a lengthy statement Friday. The sentencing was to follow. Prosecutors have requested a 30-year term.

Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, but she refused to attend Friday's court session citing sickness.

Park was removed from office early last year following months of massive rallies that saw millions take to the nation's streets calling for her ouster.

Park is a daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee, who ruled South Korea from 1961-1979.

This story was written by the Associated Press.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG