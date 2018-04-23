Accessibility links

Former US President George H.W. Bush Admitted to Houston Hospital

FILE - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, Feb. 5, 2017.
AUSTIN, TEXAS — 

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a Houston hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family
spokesman said on Monday.

Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, a day after a funeral was held for the former president's wife, Barbara Bush, spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Former President George W. Bush and his father former President George H.W. Bush watch as the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is loaded into a hearse at St. Martin's Episcopal church, April 21, 2018, in Houston
