Former US President George H.W. Bush Admitted to Houston Hospital

AUSTIN, TEXAS —
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a Houston hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a Houston hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family
spokesman said on Monday.
Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, a day after a funeral was held for the former president's wife, Barbara Bush, spokesman Jim McGrath said.