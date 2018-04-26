Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Science & Health

Fossil Footprints Capture Prehistoric Sloth Hunt

Human footprint tracks are seen at White Sands National Monument, New Mexico. (Photo credit: Matthew Bennett, Bournemouth University)

A prehistoric sloth hunt is frozen in time in footprints preserved in the New Mexico desert, according to new research.

It's an extremely rare find that authors say could revolutionize our understanding of how ancient humans interacted with large animals.

It also may shed light on whether our ancestors drove the giant ground sloth to extinction.

Footprints in footprints

In the gypsum sediments of New Mexico's White Sands National Monument, scientists found more than 100 prints dating back approximately 10,000 to 15,000 years.

The footprints seem to show humans stalking giant ground sloths, animals that could reach the size of an elephant. The creatures went extinct around the end of the last Ice Age, at roughly the same time as humans arrived on the scene.

Reconstruction based on fossil footprint evidence shows how human hunters stalked giant ground sloth to distract them before trying to land a killing blow. (Photo credit: Alex McClelland, Bournemouth University)
Reconstruction based on fossil footprint evidence shows how human hunters stalked giant ground sloth to distract them before trying to land a killing blow. (Photo credit: Alex McClelland, Bournemouth University)

In some of the prints, the humans walked in the sloth tracks, even though the stride of a giant sloth was longer than that of a human. One human appears to draw near a sloth on tip-toe.

Where the human tracks approach the sloth tracks, the animal suddenly changes direction. The researchers found what they call "flailing circles," rounded heel prints and knuckle and claw prints where it looks like the animal reared up on its hind legs to defend itself with its front limbs.

Risky hunting

Hunting an animal the size of a giant sloth, with long arms and sharp claws, "would have come with huge amounts of risk," said Bournemouth University geology professor Matthew Bennett, senior author of the research, published in the journal Science Advances.

"If you were chasing a small rabbit or something, [there's] little risk associated," he added. "But going head to head with a sloth, the chances are that you might come off badly."

With the newly discovered footprints, "we can begin to understand how they did it," Bennett said. "That gives us a better understanding whether we are guilty or not" of hunting the animals to extinction.

"It is very rare, if not unique, to see unequivocal evidence of human interactions with large vertebrates based on tracks," said retired University of Colorado Denver paleontology professor Martin Lockley, who was not involved with the new research.

"There are only a handful of ancient human footprint sites in North America, making this one of the best," he added.

The authors say there are likely more tracks to be found at the White Sands site.

  • 16x9 Image

    Steve Baragona

    Steve Baragona is an award-winning multimedia journalist covering science, environment and health.

    He spent eight years in molecular biology and infectious disease research before deciding that writing about science was more fun than doing it. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a master’s degree in journalism in 2002.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG