Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Gaza Border Explosion

Four Israeli soldiers were wounded, two of them seriously, when an improvised explosive device blew up near the Israeli-Gaza border fence Saturday.

Israel responded with air strikes against six Palestinian militant targets in Gaza Strip later in the day, including what the military said were a weapons manufacturing site and an underground tunnel being built in the direction of Israel.

Two Palestinians were injured in the raids, Palestinian medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion on Israel’s southern frontier with the territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

The blast occurred in early afternoon local time, east of the town of Khan Younis.

Addressing the blast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Today’s incident on the Gaza Strip border is severe. We will respond appropriately.”

Israeli media described the explosion as the worst single incident on the border since the 2014 Gaza war.