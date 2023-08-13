4 Killed in Mudslides in China

China continues to recover from Friday’s heavy rains that resulted in mudslides and flooding around the country.

In the northwestern part of the country, four people were killed in mudslides in the outskirts of Xi’an and 14 are missing, a state news agency said Saturday.

Two houses were also washed away in the deluge. Roads, bridges and power supply facilities were also damaged.

Search and rescue teams are working in the area.

Train service was suspended Saturday in Beijing and the northeastern city of Harbin, officials said, because of the heavy rains and strong winds.

Reuters reports that 500 military personnel have been dispatched to the northeastern province of Jilin to fortify a breach in a levee, which threatens 29 villages downstream.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.