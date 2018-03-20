Four More Sentenced in US Multi-State Dog Fighting Ring   

Four more people convicted of being part of a multi-state dog fighting ring were sentenced to prison Monday as part of the Justice Department's nationwide crackdown on dog fighting.

The four men received prison terms ranging from one to five years. A fifth person will be sentenced next month while four others will be put on trial this summer.

“Dog fighting is vicious and cruel. And beyond the needless suffering it inflicts on animals, it exacts a toll on local animal shelters, humane organizations and taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney Greg Carpentino said Monday.

The suspects are accused of taking part in a dog fighting ring in four states in which a number of dogs were forced to fight to their bloody death.

Along with causing unspeakable pain and suffering to the animals, U.S. attorneys say dog fighting rings also include other crimes such as illegal gambling, and drug and weapons trafficking.

So far, U.S. agents have rescued 98 dogs as part of Operation Grand Champion. The Humane Society of the United States is helping the Justice Department take care of the saved animals.