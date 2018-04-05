Anadolu: Four People Killed in Shooting at Turkish University

ANKARA, TURKEY —
Four people were killed onThursday in a shooting at the Osmang azi University in Turkey's northwestern province of Eskisehir, the state-run Anadolu news
Police had detained the shooter, CNN Turk said.
agency said.
The shooter, a researcher at the university, shot dead the assistant dean, faculty secretary, lecturer, and a staff member from the education faculty of the university, Anadolu said.
