Four Soldiers Killed in Mali Attack 

Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday.

Mali's Armed Forces said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past.

An army "unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED [Improvised Explosive Devices] and heavy weapons," the army said in a statement.

It said the army suffered at least "four dead and a dozen seriously wounded," but did not say who carried out the attack.

On Wednesday evening, a brigade in Niena in the far south of the country was attacked, but without any casualties, the army said.

In the center of the country, a mortar attack targeted the Hombori camp also on Wednesday evening, but there was no material damage.

Mali is the epicenter of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Thousands of people across the region have died and around two million have been displaced by the conflict.

Despite the presence of French and U.N. troops, the conflict spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region, but plans to lower that number to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.

The spiral of violence has continued despite the coup that brought the military to power in Bamako in 2020.